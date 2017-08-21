Football parties and food festivals highlight a busy week of downtown Indianapolis activities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A bevy of activities from football parties to food festivals will bring about increased foot and vehicle traffic in downtown Indianapolis this week.

Drivers should be aware of possible delays or street closures during these events which will start in earnest this Wednesday in downtown.

Some of the activities for the week include:

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Friday, Aug. 25

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. for Food Truck Friday. This is the final Friday of the series.

Saturday, Aug. 26

The Back to Football Colts 5K begins at 8 a.m. and will result in the closure of South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street 4 – 11 a.m. Additional streets will be partially closed along the route from 5 – 10 a.m.

Michigan Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets will be closed 8 – 11:45 a.m. for the Veterans Charity Ride.

Traffic on the following streets will be restricted to motorcycle parking only from noon to midnight for Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Motorcycles on Meridian presented by ABATE of Indiana:

Meridian Street between South and Vermont streets

Monument Circle and all spokes

Jackson Place between McCrea and Meridian streets

The south lane of Georgia Street between McCrea and Scioto streets

Chesapeake Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets

Special Events

Indy Fringe Festival continues through Aug. 27.

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field evenings Monday – Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Wednesday evening.

An Indy Eleven game may cause delays around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium Saturday evening.