Gov. Holcomb to lead trade mission to Japan next month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb plans lead a delegation of business leaders and economic development officials on a trade mission to Japan.

Holcomb says in a statement Monday that the trip is to strengthen relationships and encourage continued investment and trade. He says more than 280 Japanese businesses operate in Indiana and the state’s relationship with Japan “is crucial to our economy.”

Plans call for leaving Indiana on Sept. 7 and returning Sept. 15. Holcomb will travel to Tokyo, Nagoya and Tochigi Prefecture. He plans to meet with Japanese government officials, national business chambers and executives of Japanese companies with operations in Indiana, including Subaru, Toyota and Honda.

Holcomb also will participate in the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference, an annual meeting involving government representatives from 10 Midwest states and Japan.