IMPD investigating 2 fatal shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating two fatal shooting on the northeast side.

Officers were called to the first scene in the 3800 block of N. Emerson Ave. at about 9:49 p.m. Monday. Dispatch confirms that the victim in this this case is a male.

IMPD is also investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of 42nd St. And Mitthoefer Rd. Officers were called to that shooting around 11:15 p.m.

