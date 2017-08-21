Indy Unsolved: Motor scooter may be key to unsolved killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Nicholas Washum had just purchased a black motor scooter and drove it everywhere around the Windsor Village area in the summer of 2010, even to visit his brother near Garfield Park.

“He rode that thing all the way to my house to show me his scooter that he got and how proud of it he was,” said Michael Richmond.

Richmond was the family member who found Washum’s scooter several blocks away at the Arlington Green Apartments hours after he was murdered.

“My brother had a car and he had a scooter so there wouldn’t have been any reason to walk anywhere, especially if it was late at night. It's not the safest neighborhood that’s for sure,” said Richmond.

That neighborhood at 24th Street and Magnolia Place was where Washum was found shot to death on August 23, 2010.

“It was a 911 call that we received and it was a report of shots fired and obviously when we converged on the area we had found the body,” said IMPD Homicide Detective Brian Schemenaur. “We did get reports of a suspicious vehicle. The description had differed depending upon whom we had spoken to but the general consensus was that it was a gray or a silver Dodge Charger, newer style, very clean.”

Investigators aren’t sure how Washum made his way to the location where his body was found, considering the scooter was left behind and parked on an apartment building sidewalk.

“Clearly there’s an established link between where he last left that scooter and where we found him at,” said Schemenaur.

While the detective chatted up neighbors at Arlington Green recently, attempting to jump start their memories of that day seven summers ago, Washum’s family recalled the dead man’s worries about a recent disagreement he had with an acquaintance.

“He had asked me a question, ‘Would it be wrong if I stopped associating with somebody who did some things that I didn’t want to be part of?’ And we had that conversation,” said Richmond. “I could tell it was troubling him, something was troubling him.”

“He didn’t bother anybody. He’d do anything for anybody," said Doniece Kendrick, Washum’s mother. “There’s not a day that don’t go past that I don’t think about it; my mind always go back to when he got killed.”

If you recall anything about the killing of Nicholas Washum in the Windsor Village community in 2010, or a black scooter he left behind at the Arlington Green Apartments, call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Your information could be worth a $1,000 reward.