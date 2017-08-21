Marion County Sheriff meets with council leaders after announcing changes in transport services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—Marion County Sheriff John Layton said he met with some city county council leaders Monday night, just a week after sending a memo to law enforcement agencies in the county promising to change processes.

Last Monday, Layton announced he’s planning to stop some transport services for other police agencies, and close the Arrestee Processing Center, where inmates go before jail and where some judges were already leaving, next month.

“It’s just a matter of everybody working together and I think we’re gonna be able to get some business done for the people and that’s what it’s all about,” Sheriff Layton said.

He called his meeting with council leaders encouraging.

“I think the council folks that we met with are gonna meet with some of their colleagues and then at that point there will probably be another meeting, there’s no doubt about it that’s what this is all about, is meetings, getting around a table and working things out,” he said.

IMPD, which has transported prisoners in the past, said it’s still mapping out the costs and whether the sheriff’s timeline is reasonable.

“I don’t know exactly how this is gonna impact, I think it really is gonna overburden our IMPD officers who after an arrest is made, they can move on to dealing with the next issue in the neighborhoods and I think that really pulls them away if they’re gonna also have to drive them to the jail themselves,” Council Vice President Zach Adamson said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett previously said money allocated to the sheriff’s budget could be transferred.

“It’s not how much money is coming out of our budget and going to somebody else’s budget, it’s whether the people of Marion County are gonna be serviced correctly in the area of public safety and we have to do as much as we can with a little less, and we’re gonna do that we’ll figure it out,” Sheriff Layton said.

The sheriff’s office is scheduled to present its budget to the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee September 6th.