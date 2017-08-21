Plainfield man killed in Johnson County crash on SR 144

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A Plainfield man was killed in a crash in Johnson County Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says it happened in the 800 block of State Road 144 near Hopewell at about 12:10 p.m.

Sheriff Doug Cox says witness statements and evidence at the scene suggest that a Jeep driven by 54-year-old Raymond Cook of Martinsville was left of center when it struck a car driven by 64-year-old Donald Watson.

Sheriff Cox says Watson was pronounced dead at the scene and Cook was transported to Methodist Hospital in unknown condition.

Cook reportedly refused to allow officers to have a blood sample while he was at the hospital. The coroner’s office will test Watson. The sheriff’s office says nothing suggests alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.