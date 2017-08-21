Police searching for red sedan in hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the driver who hit and seriously injured a bicyclist on the near east side.

“On Sunday just before 10:30 p.m. there was a cyclist heading eastbound on southeastern avenue when he was hit by a car,” said IMPD officer Jim Gillespie.

The driver took off and left a 68-year-old man seriously injured on the ground.

“The car did not stop to render aid or anything and then decided to go ahead and flee the scene,” said Gillespie.

Police are now looking for the driver of the red 4-door sedan that has heavy front-end damage.

“I just heard the hit,” said neighbor Jerry Higgins.

Higgins said he walked outside when he heard the crash and saw a red car slowly driving down the road with the victim's bike stuck in the front of the car.

“You could hear the car and it sounded like his tire was messed up and he just kept going,” said Higgins.

As the victim recovers in the hospital, police need your help finding the person who left the biker on the road with a fractured skull and broken leg.

“If you are driving the car you are going to realize that there is something on the front slowing you down or making a racket. That should signal you to pull over but in this case, the person did not stop and decided to continue on,” said Officer Gillespie.

As police review surveillance tapes they also need your help. If you have information on the crash call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.