Powerball jackpot sits at $650 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $650 million, the second highest in the game’s history.

The Hoosier Lottery is also encouraging players to check their tickets as four tickets worth $50,000 matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball number from Saturday’s drawing. The numbers from the drawing are 17, 19, 39, 43 and 68. The Powerball number is 13.

The winning tickets were sold at:

Casey’s at 839 County Road 6 East, Elkhart

Orland Mid Town Market at 9474 West State Road 120, Orland

Ricker at 2068 East Hadley, Plainfield

Wilbur Store at 3235 State Road 152, Martinsville

Powerball tickets are available at Hoosier Lottery retailers. The sales cut-off for Wednesday’s jackpot is 9:58 p.m. Wednesday.

Powerball Jackpot Odds are 1 in 292,201,338. Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.