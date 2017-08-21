Scattered t-storms expected through Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Monday afternoon! What a day! The Great American Eclipse took place today and what a sight! The max eclipse happened at 2:24 p.m. in Indy and the sun was 91.5 percent covered by the moon. Clouds did hinder viewing a bit but hopefully you were able to see it as the clouds passed. Here's a picture I took during the max:

Rain and thunderstorms were also tracking across central Indiana during the late afternoon. We'll keep scattered storms in the forecast tonight with temperatures only dropping to the low 70s.

Scattered storms will be with us in the morning and afternoon Tuesday as a cold front approaches and moves through. Some storms may be strong to severe with a threat of damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs will reach the low 80s with high humidity and breezy winds.

Drier air will move in behind the front and we're in for nice weather Wednesday! Expect highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The week ahead looks nice after Tuesday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s with sunshine! --Danielle Dozier