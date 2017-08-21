Spotty storms around, more on the way but will it impact the eclipse?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spotty storms north this morning should weaken and move into Ohio over the next several hours! Although we could use the rain, not today with the rare total solar eclipse.

It appears that plenty of dry time is in the works for Indiana this afternoon during the solar eclipse. Cloud cover remains the mystery for how much will be around during the peak minutes of totality (2:24 p.m.) with sun blockage at 91.5%! For now, confidence remains high that viewing should be decent, not ideal, for most of us during that time. It will be hot again today with hazy sunshine, while the winds remain light!

A few storms will be possible this evening but our greatest chances remain for Tuesday! We need it and the chances look solid, as a front drops in from the upper Midwest. This could produce some heavy rainfall in spots and the severity level will climb, especially for the southern half of the state. Behind this round of rain and storms comes an additional cool down to round out the workweek!