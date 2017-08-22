× Anderson police search for man who walked out of mental health facility

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are requesting the public’s help with locating a man who walked out of a mental health facility.

Police say Alex O’Dell, 31, walked out of the facility located between Anderson and Lapel on Monday night. He is reportedly schizophrenic, and he has not taken his medications.

Last night he took menacing actions toward a neighborhood resident and made lewd and threatening statements toward others living in the area, according to police.

He was last seen in the 6000 block of West State Road 32.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, around 230 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a blue tee shirt and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

O’Dell should be considered unpredictable, and police are asking anyone who spots him to call 911.