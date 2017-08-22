Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ sees sales surge thanks to solar eclipse

You can thank the Great American Eclipse for the resurgence of Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

The song hit the top spot on iTunes and saw a 2,859% increase in U.S. plays on the streaming music platform Spotify, according to TIME.

Nielsen Music reported a 503% bump in song downloads. For the week ending Aug. 20, the song was downloaded 12,000 times—up from just 2,000 in the previous week. On the day before the eclipse, people downloaded the song 4,000 times.

Earlier in the year, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” was selling about 1,000 downloads a week, according to Billboard.

Expect even more impressive numbers this week: the track was among the top 10 songs on the U.S. iTunes store on Monday.

The song spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1983, getting plenty of buzz thanks to the memorable music video. It scored a Grammy nomination for best pop vocal performance, female.

Tyler certainly appears to be having the time of her life—she sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship as the eclipse reached its totality.

And with that, it’s safe to say we’ve reached our totality with this week’s solar eclipse.