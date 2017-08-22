Crash involving multiple semi trucks slows traffic on I-65 near Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A crash involving multiple semi trucks slowed traffic on I-65 in Tippecanoe County Tuesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, a white 1999 Volvo semi truck was going northbound on I-65 approaching the divided lanes for construction at the 168 mile marker when the vehicle jackknifed in the left lane around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The truck, driven by Donald Hardnett, 53, Florence, Ala., struck the concrete media and pushed large pieces of the barrier into the southbound lanes. Another semi, driven by Victor Chavez, 42, Glendale Heights, Ill., collided with Hardnett’s truck.

Another semi truck going southbound struck concrete that had been pushed into the road from the original collision with the median. A female passenger in that truck, which was driven by Zlatan Laush, 67, Euclid, Ohio, was taken to IU Health Arnett in Lafayette with what appeared to be minor injuries.

All drivers involved in the crash were evaluated and released, police said. The crash closed the interstate for several hours in the morning and the left lanes of northbound and southbound were still closed as of 9:30 a.m. for cleanup and vehicle removal.