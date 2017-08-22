Hatch Chili Pepper Festival preview

CARMEL, Ind. -- They're mild, medium, hot, and different than any other type of chili pepper. There's a huge festival in their honor, and now there's one in Central Indiana, too. Sherman had a taste of what food lovers can expect at the Hatch Chili Pepper Festival.
