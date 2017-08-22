Marion County prosecutor to announce update in Aaron Bailey death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry will announce an update Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Aaron Bailey.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. We will provide a live stream in this post.

On June 29, police said Bailey drove away from a traffic stop and crashed his car on the northwest side. Two IMPD officers opened fire, striking Bailey. An autopsy report given to FOX59 by an attorney representing Bailey’s family showed he was hit four times in the back. Police said they did not find a weapon in his vehicle.

Whether the shooting was justified is under investigation. There is both a criminal and administrative investigation into the shooting, and the FBI opened a civil rights probe.

In a YouTube video released last week, Chief Bryan Roach said on the administrative side, the officers involved were interviewed, cooperating and on administrative duties.

He said the criminal investigation was passed on to prosecutors and that information obtained during the investigation was passed on to the FBI.

“The prosecutor will then determine whether to make a decision himself, send it to a grand jury or he could also assign a special prosecutor,” Roach said in the video.

Nearly two months later, family members say they have few answers. They’ve asked for the names of the officers involved to be released and would like to see a special prosecutor assigned to the case.