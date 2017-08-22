Much-needed rain opportunity today; cooldown coming too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain and storms are moving in at this time and should be with us for most of the day. No doubt, much needed as August to date is the driest in 120 years! Severe threat remains fairly low, but lightning and some stronger gusts may accompany a few storms. Rainfall totals will vary with some receiving up to 2" through the day, while others receive under .10". Of course, temperatures will be held down due to the rain-cooled air and heavier cloud cover.

Once the cold front passes this afternoon/early evening for Indianapolis, cooler air will settle in and skies return to sunshine to round out the workweek and weekend! Enjoy...