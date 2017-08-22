Refreshing change on the way with cooler and drier air moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Tuesday afternoon! We've had hot and humid weather these past few days but a change is on the way tonight! Today was gloomy and wet in spots with Indy picking up 0.30 inches of rain. It's the most rain we've seen for a single day in about a month. With the rain we saw today the city is now seeing its 4th-driest August on record.

Tonight will be refreshing. Once a few showers clear out we'll see clearing skies with drier air moving in. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 50s with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s with pleasant conditions.

The dry pattern will continue with high pressure building in this week. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the 70s through the rest of the week.

What was once Tropical Storm Harvey which is currently a non-tropical system over the Yucatan of Mexico looks to re-emerge in the Gulf and strengthen into a tropical system again. The storm is forecast to move toward the southeast coast of Texas in the coming days.

Model data suggests that Harvey and the remnants will move into Indiana into the early part of September! We'll have to see how this plays out but it would be beneficial rain if it plays out that way. --Danielle Dozier