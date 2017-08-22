× Reward fund established 2 years after Richmond teen is murdered in home

RICHMOND, Ind. – It’s been over two years since a Richmond teen was shot and killed in his home, and police are still searching for answers.

Authorities say 18-year-old Caleb Stevens was murdered during a home invasion in the 1600 block of South 13th St. on Aug. 19, 2015.

Two other people were reportedly in the house with Caleb during the attack. Unfortunately, the witnesses were not able to give police a good description of a suspect.

Caleb played high school football at Centerville before transferring to Richmond. Police say the teen had not been in trouble with the law before, but they did find evidence of drug activity inside the house.

The Richmond Police Department is still encouraging people to submit tips, leads or information possibly related to this cold case.

Additionally, Caleb’s family has established a reward fund that exceeds $26,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael G. French at 765-983-7251.

Below is a video from a previous story over Caleb’s murder: