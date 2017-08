Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Stunning video captured the moment an Indianapolis firefighter rescued a kitten from a house fire.

IFD tweeted that its crews were called to the blaze in the 3300 block of Houston St. at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say the home was unoccupied except for the cat and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the near northeast side fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.