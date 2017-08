The clothing items you need to update your fall look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local fashion expert Ashley Stylz shows us some trendy looks for students and adults.

High School Looks

Model: Kayla

- Mixed Patterns

- Army Fatigue Jacket

- Layered Sweatshirt

- Fur Printed Ankle Boots

Caleb

- Fitted distressed Jeans

- Graphic Shirts

- Lots of layers

- Jacket

Tips:

Distress your own jeans & shirts

Shop Around for Graphic Shirts

Bob Ross Shirt $7.50 at Walmart

Chic College Look

Model: Kensey

- Mixed Pattern

- Blue & White Pin Strip Top

- Blazer

- Floral Pattern Bootie $37 at Target

- Skinny Jeans

Casual Fall Look

Model: Temera

- Long Flannel Cardigan

- Black Fitted Pants

- Red Velvet Pump

Casual Fall Look

Model: Alan

- Plaid Vest

- Suede Suit Coat

- Jeans

- Brown Wing Tip Shoes

Fall Fashion Trends:

*Plaid *Red *Army Fatigue *Nylon Coats *Floral Prints

*Satin *Embroidery *Fur *Flannel *Dark Browns