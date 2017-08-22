× Twenty Tap to reopen months after fire led to closure, remodel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Broad Ripple eatery damaged in a fire back in February will reopen Tuesday morning after a months-long remodel.

Twenty Tap, 5406 N. College Ave., closed after the Feb. 23 fire, which started in the kitchen area. The business and two others that share the building were evacuated as a precaution. No customers were inside at the time.

It took Indianapolis firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to our media partners at the IndyStar, Twenty Tap’s owner, Kevin Matalucci, saw the fire as an opportunity. He decided to remodel the business, giving it a new paint job and remodeling the kitchen.

He said the taproom and restaurant will reopen with the same staff. The workers were covered by loss-of-income insurance.

Twenty Tap announced on Facebook that the business would reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

“Thank you for your patience, love and support,” a post read on the Twenty Tap Facebook page. “See you Tuesday at 11 a.m.”