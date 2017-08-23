Anthem to stop covering ER visits that insurer deems non-emergencies in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana-based Anthem will notify Hoosiers during the upcoming open enrollment period that it will stop paying for emergency rooms visits the health insurance company deems a non-emergency.

The company tells FOX59 the change, which has already been implemented in Missouri, Kentucky and Georgia, is the result of a steady increase in visits to the emergency room that the health insurer said could easily be treated with other options like primary care or urgent care.

Anthem said it anticipates of the 190,000 annual visits to Indiana emergency rooms for its customers, it will begin denying roughly four percent of claims, or about 7,600 a year.

“If a member chooses to receive care for non-emergency ailments at the ER when a more appropriate setting is available, their claim will be reviewed using the prudent layperson standard and potentially denied,” the company said in a statement to FOX59.

Furthermore, Anthem said, each claim will be reviewed by an Anthem medical director taking into consideration the patient’s symptoms and eventual diagnosis and patients can appeal any denial.

Exceptions to the new rule will be made – including for anyone under the age of 14, situations where there isn’t an urgent care or retail clinic within 15 miles of the patient or on Sundays.

The emergency room, Anthem said, is the most expensive option – with the average cost at about $1,200 per visit, compared to $190 for urgent care, $125 for walk-ins at a doctor’s office, $85 for a retail health clinic and $49 for LiveHealth online.

As part of the decision, Anthem cited internal data showing of the 6.5 million annual ER visits for people under the age of 65, nearly 75% do not require immediate attention.

“Anthem believes that primary care doctors are in the best position to have a comprehensive view of their patient’s health status and should be the first medical professional patients see with any non-emergency medical concerns.”

An exact implementation date has not been determined by Anthem.

The company told FOX59 it wants to provide adequate education before full implementation.

This story will be updated.