Are you due some money? Hoosiers collect nearly $400,000 in unclaimed funds at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers collected nearly $400,000 in unclaimed money at this year’s Indiana State Fair.

That’s according to the Office of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. The office manned a booth at the fair for 16 days and helped more than 6,500 Hoosiers with a variety of issues, including consumer protection, the Do Not Call list and unclaimed funds.

During the fair, the office returned $398,701.58 in unclaimed money to Hoosiers. Some individual claims totaled more than $10,000.

The state fair booth offered the same services as the office’s Mobile Operations Center (MOC), which goes to communities across Indiana to help Hoosiers understand services offered by the attorney general. Hoosiers can also check online to see if they’re owed any money.

Since May, the office has visited 51 counties and returned more than $84,000 in unclaimed funds. The MOC will visit nine southwestern Indiana counties over the next two days and make stops in several cities, including Mount Vernon, Evansville and Jasper.

Aug. 24 schedule:

English Public Library – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (EST) – 203 S. Indiana Ave., English, IN

Tell City Public Library – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (CST) – 2328 Tell St., Tell City, IN

Rockport Public Library – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (CST) – 210 Walnut St., Rockport, IN

Boonville Public Library – 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (CST) – W. Main St., Boonville, IN

Mount Vernon Public Library – 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. (CST) – 115 W. 5th St., Mount Vernon, IN

Aug. 25 schedule:

Vanderburgh Public Library – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (CST) – 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, IN

Princeton Public Library – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (CST) – 124 S. Hart St., Princeton, IN

Petersburg Public Library – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (EST) – 1008 Maple St., Petersburg, IN

Jasper Public Library – 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EST) – 1116 Main St., Jasper, IN

Click here to check if you have any unclaimed money in Indiana.