Assistant chief of Plainfield P.D. suspended without pay for violating alcohol policy

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Plainfield has suspended their assistant chief of police for violating the department’s alcohol policy.

Major Carri Weber has been suspended for two weeks without pay on Wednesday following a statement from the town.

“Under Indiana law, police disciplinary actions are handled by the Plainfield Board of Police Commissioners. The Town Administration understands the Board of Police Commissioners met and considered disciplinary action against Major Carri Weber. The Commissioners found Major Weber to be in violation of two provisions of the Police Department’s General Operations Manual: No alcoholic beverages, animals, or objects that are conspicuous will be transported in the vehicle except in the line of duty.

No officer shall operate a department vehicle within 8 hours of consuming any alcoholic beverage.” The Commissioners acted within their purview by disciplining Major Weber for these violations. She has been suspended without pay for two weeks and is without driving privileges for thirty days.”

The statement was sent just after 4:30 p.m.