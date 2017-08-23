Authorities in Danville locate stolen firearm in Heritage Lake

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville Police Department reportedly recovered a stolen firearm in Heritage Lake that was taken from a local residence.

Dive teams were directed Wednesday afternoon in coordination with the DNR and Danville Fire Department.

After hours of searching, the stolen firearm was reportedly located and collected for fingerprint and DNA analysis.

The department said they have seen an uptick in burglary cases involving firearms.

