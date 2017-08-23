Authorities investigating Lebanon fire as arson after blood, accelerant are found in home

LEBANON, Ind. – Police investigating an arson in Lebanon say they have two persons of interest.

First responders were called to the fire at a home in the 1300 block of Helena Dr. at approximately 7:06 a.m. Wednesday.

After crews extinguished the blaze, police say blood was discovered throughout the house. Investigators and crime scene technicians reported to the scene shortly after.

During the course of their investigation, police discovered the home had been burglarized before the fire. They believe the fire came from one of the burglars.

Authorities say they were able to develop two persons of interest, 22-year-old Gage Veach and 20-year-old Ashley Bowman. Investigators were able to locate them in Indianapolis. One of them reportedly had injuries related to the incident. Police say they also located a vehicle, which contained items believed to have been taken from the home.

Veach was arrested on unrelated warrants out of Boone County and was lodged in the Marion County Jail. Bowman was also detained and brought back to the police department to be interviewed.

Investigators have determined that the fire originated in an upstairs bedroom, where evidence of an accelerant was found. Charges against Veach and Bowman are pending.