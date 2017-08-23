City, IPL aim to install 4,000 new streetlights across Indy over six years, convert older lights to LEDs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Power and Light (IPL) announced phase two of “Operation Night Light” Wednesday afternoon.

The City and IPL agreed to a six-year contract to install at least 4,000 new streetlights around Indy. IPL also plans to convert more than 27,000 existing lights to energy-efficient LED bulbs. The change will cost the City $12 million, according to our partners at IndyStar. The conversions will begin in the first quarter of 2018.

Phase one launched last summer after a 35-year moratorium on new city streetlights. It aimed to install 100 streetlights in areas that needed them most, such as at schools and churches. The first phase didn’t require any additional tax dollars thanks to the IPL partnership.

The new lights from phase two will be installed within six years, with most of them in place by 2020. Any money saved from switching to LED bulbs will go towards additional streetlights

Mayor Hogsett issued this statement: