Colts move offensive lineman Brian Schwenke from PUP list to active roster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have one less player on the physically unable to perform list.

No, it’s not quarterback Andrew Luck.

The team today moved offensive lineman Brian Schwenke from PUP to the active roster. He’s been sidelined since mid-June with a foot injury.

The Colts also signed linebacker Darnell Sankey and waived-injured cornerback Tevin Mitchel.

The activation of Schwenke should be a boost for the offensive line. He was one of general manager Chris Ballard’s offseason free-agent acquisitions and expected to provide interior depth at guard and center. In four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Schwenke appeared in 41 games with 28 starts.

It’s possible Schwenke will push undrafted rookie Deyshawn Bond for the starting center spot if he can get himself into game shape in a hurry. The Colts open the season Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bond, a Warren Central High School product, has started at center in the first two preseason games after Ryan Kelly underwent foot surgery that could sideline him for the first month of the season.

