Comfortable weather continues into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Happy Wednesday afternoon! We’re enjoying a bright blue sky and fair weather clouds today with temperatures in the 70s. It was a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s this morning.

Tonight your outdoor plans are looking great with the wind calming down after sunset. Temperatures will fall to the 50s again tonight with a few clouds around.

Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will stay low with north winds around 5 to 10 mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out mainly across northern or northeastern Indiana.

Friday through the weekend will be sunny with temperatures at night in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Enjoy!

A cut-off low will develop and move across Indiana through next week. This will bring back rain chances next Monday through Wednesday. We’re also watching Tropical Depression Harvey. Harvey was once a Tropical Storm but then weakened and eventually dissipated. It re-emerged into the Gulf of Mexico after crossing the Yucatan. It became a tropical depression in the Gulf this afternoon. In fact, Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been posted for the southeast Texas coast.

Harvey looks to strengthen as it moves closer to the southeast coast of Texas. Model data shows the storm moving very slowly and producing a lot of rainfall in that area. Thereafter, model data shows that the remnants of Harvey may come north into Indiana by early September! We’re watching this but we could definitely use the rain after this dry August. –Danielle Dozier