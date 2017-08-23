FedEx Express hosting local hiring event on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The FedEx Express hub is holding a hiring event this Saturday, August 26 in an effort to find more part-time workers.

They are offering permanent roles for part-time package handlers that reportedly includes a full medical benefits package, tuition assistance, training and career progression opportunities.

The event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6311 Airway Drive in Indianapolis.

Hourly rates for the 300 permanent positions begin at $12.62 for handlers and $13.40 for material handlers. Day and night shifts are reportedly available.

Applicant eligibility: