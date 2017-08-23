FOX59 honored for ‘Pack the Pantries’ by Indiana Broadcasters Association

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – FOX59 was recognized for the station’s community service this year with a Cardinal Award presented by the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

FOX59 was honored for Pack the Pantries, a televised food drive benefiting two local food banks, Midwest and Gleaners. In April, our viewers stepped up to the plate and raised enough funds to feed over 190,000 people during the day-long collection effort.

“At FOX59, we believe that it is not only our job to produce the very best local news coverage, but just as importantly we strive to serve our community and the people who make a difference in Central Indiana,” said Jamie Aitken, FOX59’s General Manager. “It’s a privilege to work with such dedicated and generous organizations and volunteers.”

Viewers helped raise more than double our goal of enough money to purchase 70,000 meals.

“The Midwest Food Bank, its volunteer staff and board want to thank FOX59 and all of its staff and viewers for making the Pack the Pantries Telethon an overwhelming success,” stated Midwest Food Bank Executive Director John Whitaker.