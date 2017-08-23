× Indy couple surprised by home intruder slashing his way into their home and ambushed at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An east side couple survives a scary run-in with an armed robber. The attempted home invasion took place late Tuesday night near 21st and Mitthoeffer.

A husband and wife, both in their late 60’s, were awake watching TV inside their home just before midnight when they heard strange noises outside.

Turns out a teenage armed robber was slashing a hole in their screen door and unlatching the hooks.

“The robber knew people were inside the house, but he still tried to get in. That makes me the most scared,” said the homeowner Tok Kim.

Kim says her husband went outside to investigate, but the would-be home intruder who appeared to be a teenager wearing a hooded shirt ambushed him and stuck a gun in his back.

“My husband opened the back door and walked around the house and the robber was hiding so my husband put his hands up,” said Kim.

Kim let her terrified husband back inside the home, but then turned the tables on the robber and slammed the door in his face as he tried to force his way inside.

“I pushed the door closed. The robber tried to push it open, but my husband and me we pushed the door and the robber ran away,” said Kim

The neighborhood near Warren Central High is not in one of the city’s traditionally high crime focus areas, but Kim says several neighbors have been robbed in recent years and this year alone there have been three homicides less than a mile from her home.

That violent crime keeps her on edge.

“I was scared. I’m still scared,” said Kim. “We heard there have been few robberies in this neighborhood. So we try to be very careful.”

The good news is no one got hurt during the crime, but as always anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.