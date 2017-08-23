Meatball festival headed to Indianapolis in November

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Just when you think the Circle City has run out of food festivals, another one gets announced.

Meatball lovers will be excited to hear the announcement of the “Clash of the Meatballs” festival taking place on Nov. 4.

The festival is planned to follow the 10th annual Monumental Marathon downtown on that Saturday. As of Wednesday, nine restaurants have signed up to serve Hoosiers meatballs following the marathon, but at least 20 are expected.

List of restaurants participating so far:

Mimi Blue Meatballs

The District Tap

Prime 47

Palomino

Osteria Pronto

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Hops & Fire

BARcelona Tapas

Aurelio’s

Tickets are being sold as general admission and VIP.

It is $35 for GA, which gives you an hour and a half of meatball tasting from each participating restaurant, one voting token and access to a cash bar.

A $55 VIP ticket gets you two hours of meatball tasting, two drink tickets and one voting token.

The judging panel consists of George Motz, an award-winning filmmaker and founder of the Food Film Festival, Chef Akhtar Nawab from Iron Chef, and Liz Biro from the Indy Star.

The festival takes places at Biltwell Events Space at 950 S. White River Parkway W. Dr.

General admission and VIP sessions are planned throughout the day between noon and 7 p.m.

Evoke Management will reportedly donate $1.50 for each ticket sold to Second Helpings, a local hunger relief organization.