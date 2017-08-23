Move over August, September is coming to town; Dry spell through the weekend

SEPTEMBER-LIKE STRETCH The preliminary high today is 78-degrees in Indianapolis. That’s the normal for September 15th!

Many low temperatures will dip into the 40’s outlying starting Thursday morning! The A/C to take another break! (The average date of our first sub 50° low is September 10th. We are not forecasting a low temperature below 50-degree in the city due to the warmth of the city.

The urban heat island will keep the airport temperature higher that the outlying areas. The city’s concrete and asphalt absorbs the sun’s heat and holds on to it longer well after sunset. The warmth is re-radiated back into space through the course of the night while outlying areas are cooling much quicker.

NIGHTS GROW LONGER Shots of cooler air to become more frequent as nights grow longer in the Northern Hemisphere. We’ve lost 1 hour 29 minutes of daylight since July first through August 23rd, 49 minutes alone since August first. By the end of August, we will have lost a total of one hour and nine minutes. Fall is only a few weeks away!

DRY SPELL TO LENGTHEN

The rainfall wasn’t enough Tuesday and the stretch spell will worsen before it improves. Since July 28th less than a half-inch of rain has been recorded. Its the 10th driest August to date and the 27 day span in the 4th driest all-time. Its been 53 years since so little rain has fallen from July 28th through August 23rd.

The dry weather will continue through the weekend and rain chances will not return until later Monday and Tuesday of next week!