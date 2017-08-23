× Police arrest 63 people as part of drug dealing investigation in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County arrested 63 people as part of a wide-ranging investigation into drug dealing in the area.

Officers from multiple departments served warrants Wednesday, including the Franklin Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Edinburgh Police Department, Bargersville Police Department, New Whiteland Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Charges in the case range from dealing various narcotics to possession of narcotics.

The arrests followed a months-long investigation involving the Franklin Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Investigations unit. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the cases, resulting in the arrest warrants.

Police will hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

Arrested were: