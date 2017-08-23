WATCH LIVE: Johnson County authorities discuss drug dealing investigation, 63 arrest warrants issued

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County issued 63 arrest warrants as part of a wide-ranging investigation into drug dealing in the area.

Officers from multiple departments served warrants Wednesday, including the Franklin Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Edinburgh Police Department, Bargersville Police Department, New Whiteland Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Police arrested 48 of the 63 suspects. They also arrested an additional four people they found with outstanding warrants, which were not included in the original list of 63.

Charges in the case range from dealing various narcotics to possession of narcotics.

The arrests followed a months-long investigation involving the Franklin Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Investigations unit. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the cases, resulting in the arrest warrants.

Police will hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

Arrested were: