WATCH LIVE: Johnson County authorities discuss drug dealing investigation, 63 arrest warrants issued

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County issued 63 arrest warrants as part of a wide-ranging investigation into drug dealing in the area.
Officers from multiple departments served warrants Wednesday, including the Franklin Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Edinburgh Police Department, Bargersville Police Department, New Whiteland Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Police arrested 48 of the 63 suspects. They also arrested an additional four people they found with outstanding warrants, which were not included in the original list of 63.
Charges in the case range from dealing various narcotics to possession of narcotics.
The arrests followed a months-long investigation involving the Franklin Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Investigations unit. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the cases, resulting in the arrest warrants.
Police will hold a news conference at 1 p.m.
Arrested were:
- Bradley Boyd Adair, 37, Edinburgh – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Amber Michelle Adams, 35, Bargersville – Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Keegan Kyle Alexander, 28, Mooresville – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony (2 counts)
- Robert Allen Allison, 50, Edinburgh – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Jason D. Alstott, 35, Franklin – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony (2 counts)
- Justin Earl Bowling, 35, Whiteland- Dealing in Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor
- Wesley A. Branham, 23, Indianapolis – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony (2 counts)
- Daniel R. Brown, 32, New Whiteland – Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Tanner Buskirk, 19, Indianapolis – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Anna Colleen Carver, 22, Whiteland – (Aiding) Dealing in Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor
- Emily L. Chaney, 19, Whiteland – (Aiding) Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Lizabeth Joy Clark, 39, Camby – (Aiding) Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- William Bruce Connor, 52, Indianapolis – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony (2 counts)
- Joshua R. Cubel, 33, Greenwood – (Aiding) Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Scott Daniel Davis, 39, Franklin – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony (2 counts); Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Collin Jeffrey Degenhardt, 27, Bargersville – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Phillip Glenn Dexter II, 30, Franklin – (Aiding) Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony; (Aiding) Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine Level 6 Felony
- Jerrod M. Emmert, 26, Bargersville – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Joseph Lee French, 32, Franklin – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Taylor R. Giddens, 21, Franklin – (Aiding)Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Dominic Patrick Goings, 20, Greenwood, – Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Lyle Gordon Greene, 20, Indianapolis – Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony
- April Dawn Hakes, 39, Franklin – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Anthony Ray Hall, 47, Indianapolis – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Zachary Earl Harcourt, 22, Indianapolis – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Mark Alan Harris, 56, Columbus – (Aiding) Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony; (Aiding) Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Darrian Paige Ellen Harrison, 23, Edinburgh – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Timothy A. Hermsdorfer, 39, Greenwood – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Amber N. Herrera, 28, Greenwood – Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Brian Scott Huffman, 36, Franklin – (Aiding) Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony; Carrying a Handgun w/o a License, Level 5 Felony
- Tameka Monigue Ivy, 34, Indianapolis – Dealing in a Narcotic, Level 4 Felony (2 counts)
- Terry Adam King, 27, Franklin – Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony; Dealing in Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor
- Peggy S. Landwerlen, 56, New Whiteland – Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony; (Aiding) Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony; Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony; Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Briana Rachelle Losche, 24, Greenwood – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony; Dealing in a Counterfeit Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Joshua H. McCauley, 25, Indianapolis – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Kayrone Reneil McMiller, 25, Whiteland – Dealing in Marijuana, Level 6 Felony
- Randall L. Miller, 25, Franklin – Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony
- Paul Ryan Mize, 27, Greenwood – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Jeffrey J. Molden, 50, Greenwood – Dealing in Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor (2 counts)
- Garry Paul Moore, 68, Edinburgh – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Erica Renee Myers, 30, Edinburgh – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony; (Aiding) Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Justin F. Nicley, 18, Greenwood – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony (2 counts)
- Brett D. O’Neil, 36, Indianapolis – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Julie A. Osborne, 45, Greenwood – Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony; Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony
- Jason Owen Powell, 38, Franklin – Dealing in a Counterfeit Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Carl W. Priddy, 43, Greenwood – Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony (2 counts)
- Ashley M. Priola, 33, Camby – Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Julianne Marie Romero, 27, Franklin – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Jason Eric Shaffer, 38, Franklin – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Tyler Michael Smith, 26, Franklin – Dealing Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor
- Erick Allen Snow, 44, New Whiteland – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Gabrielle E. A. Sparks, 21, Indianapolis – (Aiding) Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Carlton Tracy Spears, 52, Greenwood – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Christopher Shane Starnes, 46, Edinburgh – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony (2 counts); Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony; Dealing in a Counterfeit Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Marjorie Ann Summers, 40, Franklin – (Aiding) Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Rodney Trusley, 56, Beech Grove – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony (2 counts)
- Dominic Vincent VanAvery, 19, Greenwood – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony (3 counts)
- Lyndsay Nicole VanHorn, 32, Whiteland – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony; Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Christopher D. Walker, 26, Fort Smith Sebastian, Ark. – Dealing in Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Roger Wayne Wethington, Jr., 42, Shelbyville – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Clyde Richard Whitecotton, 73, Greenwood – Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony (3 counts); Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony; Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Bryce Lee Williams, 50, Columbus – Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Mary Lee Wood, 31, Whiteland – Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony; Unlawful Sale of Legend Drugs, Level 6 Felony