Sycamore School closed Thursday due to broken water pipe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sycamore School, the private day school on the north side, announced Wednesday night that school is closed on Thursday.

They reportedly have had a water pipe break causing major flooding throughout the central part of the school.

Officials say plumbers are currently assessing the situation and the repair job is going to be large. Their water is off and can’t be turned back on until the problem is fixed.

They will reportedly give update to the broken pipe in the morning.