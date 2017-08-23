Two Warren Township schools celebrate opening of Boys & Girls Clubs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Wednesday afternoon, parents, faculty and students gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting of two new Boys & Girls Clubs in Warren Township.

The two facilities will serve approximately 125 students and provide access to learning opportunities beyond the school day.

The sites of the new clubs are at Pleasant Run Elementary and Raymond Park Middle School. The ribbon cutting event took place at Pleasant Run.

They will be open Monday – Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the school year.

Membership fees for students are $15 for the entire school year.