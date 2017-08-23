× Zionsville K-9 officer cleared to return to active duty after being hit by truck

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A Zionsville K-9 officer is ready to get back on the job after a miraculous recovery.

On May 15, a pickup truck hit Jelka while she was playing catch with Zionsville officer Josh Stutesman. She suffered a compound fracture in her left hind leg and a severe abdominal injury that made it difficult for her to breathe.

Jelka needed several major surgeries, and the department started a crowdfunding effort to help raise money for her surgery and recovery. The GoFundMe has raised $7,850 so far.

FOX59 talked to Stutesman shortly after her injury.

“It struck me that I may never see her again, but then again having the faith that I do it was like, ‘I’m going to see her again,’” Stutesman said at the time. “God took care of her. God took care of all of us through the whole process. He answers prayers and I think she’s a great sign of what the power of prayer can do.”

His faith helped pull Jelka through. She’s been cleared to return to active duty, according to a message posted late Tuesday night on the Zionsville Police Department Facebook page.

“ZPD K-9 Jelka has been cleared to return to FULL active duty. On behalf of the Zionsville Police Department we would like to thank everyone for all their support and prayers as Jelka navigated her horrible injuries. Her road to recovery was nothing short of a miracle,” the message from Sgt. Adrian Martin said.

Jelka received an outpouring of support. In addition to the GoFundMe page, a fundraising event was held at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Whitestown Parkway in June.