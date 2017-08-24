Carmel’s core continues to add new offices, restaurants and apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel city leaders broke ground on a project Wednesday they are calling the gateway into the city’s core.

The Proscenium is a new multi-use development located on the northwest corner of Carmel Drive and Rangeline Road that will include 100,000 sq. ft. of office space, 20,000 sq. ft. of boutique stores and restaurants, 220 living units and a 600 space underground parking garage.

“This is one of the most special projects I’ve worked on,” Anderson Birkla Principal Anthony Birkla said.

Earlier this week, Carmel officials also broke down on the Sun King Brewery and Distillery, which will be coming to Midtown, the part of Carmel that connects the Arts and Design District to the City Center.

“Each of these districts, City Center, Midtown and the Arts and Design District all will be filled in in the coming years,” Birkla said. “I’m excited to see more residents living in the core of Carmel. Residents that can utilize the grocery stores and the restaurants and the parking so we can have people who live, work and play here. So I’m excited about this development and the developments along the Monon as well.”

These projects are just a few that are in the works for the core of Carmel. Several corporate headquarters and other multi-use developments are in the construction process around the Monon Trail in Carmel.

Carmel Redevelopment Commission President Bill Hammer said this is all part of the plan to create a higher density of residents in the city’s core and build a community that is more pedestrian friendly.

“It just adds to the vibe. More places to go. More places to eat. More things to enjoy,” Hammer said.