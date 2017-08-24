Cool for August but very dry too; Trouble in the tropics that could bring rain here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEPTEMBER-LIKE

Early morning low temperatures are headed into he 40s again for the second time this August. Early int he month lows dipped into the 40s in many outlying locations and early Friday morning the cooler temperature will be more wide-spread. Early Thursday it dipped to 49-degrees in Zionsville but there will be many more locations below 50-degree early Friday. The city is protected by the urban heat island and 55-degrees is the projected low in the city. The average first nigh below 50-degrees for Indianapolis is September 10th.

The mild spell will persist for days with warming through the weekend. High temperatures normally reach 84-degree this time of the year.

DRY FOR DAYS

The dry spell is taking a toll on area lawns. No wide-spread and soaking here for weeks and the deficit is growing. August to date ranks 9th driest on record but the dry spell started late in July. Since July 28th less than a half-inch of rain had been recorded - the 4th driest for the dates. In that time-span we are now 2.43 below normal. Bloomington has a August deficit of 2.15" and is now classified as abnormally dry by the US Drought Mitigation Center.

The rain chances are to increase later Monday and Tuesday of next week. There are hints that the remnants of what is now hurricane Harvey reaching Ohio and Tennessee Valley's late next week. Should this hold we could see wide-spread beneficial rains. For now, keep watering!

NO HEAT IN SIGHT

To date only 8 90-degree days in Indianapolis this year, that is half the normal. Last year we had 22 90-degree days with 50 in 2012. The cooler than normal pattern is looking likely to tend the month and extend into the opening week of September. The latest 8 to 14 day outlook centered on the week of September 3 through the 9th has a high probability of below normal temperatures for much of the eastern U.S.