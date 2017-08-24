Demolition of dilapidated former Richmond hospital could start in January

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Richmond officials say work to clean up and demolish the eastern Indiana city’s abandoned former hospital complex could start in early January.

City Council members have given preliminary approval to proposed ordinances that would allow the city to accept state loans toward work on the former Reid Hospital property. The building has gone unused since the hospital moved to a new campus in 2008 and an out-of-state owner stopped paying property taxes in 2011.

The Palladium-Items reports the council authorized the city to accept a $5.2 million loan for the demolition work. That amount could change based on bids from contractors for the project.

Officials are looking to demolish the complex because it has become an eyesore targeted by vandals and thieves.