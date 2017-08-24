Eleven Powerball tickets sold in Indiana worth at least $50,000

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Powerball players should check their tickets. Eleven tickets matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball number from the Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 Powerball drawing. The numbers from that drawing are: 6, 7, 16, 23, and 26. The Powerball number is 4. Two of the 11 winning Powerball tickets were purchased with Power Play added. The Power Play number is 4 making those two tickets worth $200,000 each.

The 11 winning tickets were sold at:

Meijer, located at 3610 S. Bremen Highway, Mishawaka

S.M.OKES located at 240 S. Jefferson St., Huntington

Luke located at 5695 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond

McClure Oil located at 7339 W. State Road 28, Elwood

Circle S Food Mart, located at 1355 N. Green St., Brownsburg

Speedway, located at 511 S. Main St., Sheridan*

Circle K, located at 3461 S. US Highway 31, Columbus*

Casey’s, located at 311 Pearl St., Covington

The Spot, located at 11001 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond

Melton Inc., located at 8310 Calumet Ave., Munster

Kroger, located at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing, Noblesville

Ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.