Family’s security cameras catch man peeping on teen in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A Hendricks County mother says she caught a peeper on camera.

Nydia Botero couldn’t believe what she saw when she looked at surveillance cameras from her home on Emery Drive in Plainfield after noticing a ladder had been moved.

Botero said the man came into the backyard on Monday around 5:40 a.m. and peeked through the kitchen window and glass patio door. Around that time, her 13-year-old daughter got up for school.

The teen retrieved some clothes from the dryer and then went upstairs to get dressed. Video showed the man trying to position a ladder so he could see through the second-story window. When that didn’t work, he climbed a tree and watched.

He fondled himself while in the tree and stayed there for almost an hour, leaving around 6:40 a.m.

“Gross. I mean, it’s just gross. It’s disturbing…we couldn’t even watch the whole video because it was so disturbing,” Botero said.

She posted the security footage on Facebook, angry that the man had violated the privacy of her family in such a “grotesque way.”

A family who lives across the street said a man broke into their home Wednesday morning and was spotted standing in the bedroom of two teenage girls. Their screams scared him away, but the family said it’s the second time it’s happened in the past month.

During the most recent encounter, the man took one of the girls’ phones. Police tried tracking the phone, but the man eventually turned it off. The family found a window had been unscrewed and a screen slashed, allowing the man to gain entry.

Police haven’t confirmed if the same man is responsible for the incidents, but Plainfield police are investigating and have promised additional patrols in the area. Botero posted the video in hopes that someone will recognize the man.