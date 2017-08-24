× Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Indiana soldier killed in Afghanistan

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Bartholomew County to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of a local Army Sgt. that was recently killed in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, a Columbus native, was one of two American soldiers killed in the Aug. 2 attack on a NATO convoy.

To “honor Sgt. Hunter’s courageous service and dedication to duty,” Gov. Holcomb says flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset on the day of the soldier’s funeral on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Hoosier Hero returned home Tuesday. His casket arrived via military aircraft around 10:40 a.m.

Community members lined the streets to show their support as the soldier’s body traveled 4.5 miles to a funeral home.

A visitation is scheduled this Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus East High School Gymnasium, where Sgt. Hunter graduated.

Memorial contributions in Hunter’s memory may be made to the Bartholomew County Humane Society; P.O. Box 1088, Columbus, IN 47202 or the Brown County Humane Society; 128 South State Road 135, Nashville, IN 47448. Condolences can be left at this website.