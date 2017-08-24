High pressure continues our sunny stretch with fall-like temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Thursday! Another cool start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, so the kids may want a light jacket at the bus stop. High pressure sticks with us right into the weekend, continuing our sunny stretch!

Another day with low humidity, making it perfect for all outdoor activities!

Afternoon highs remain below normal topping out in the 70s, keeping the fall-like feel in the air.

High pressure keeps us sunny and dry right through the weekend. Our next chance for rain arrives at the start of next week.