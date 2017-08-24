Indianapolis White Castle employees help police catch robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Employees at a White Castle on the near north side of Indianapolis helped police catch a robbery suspect.

Police were called to the White Castle parking lot around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday on a report of a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived they sat a group of White Castle employees holding a man inside of a car. IMPD spoke with the owner of the car who said the man inside the car tried to rob her.

He told her he had a gun and to get out of the car. She tried to pull away, but the man held onto her car. So she pulled into the White Castle parking lot. The robbery suspect got in her car, and she jumped out with her purse and keys. The White Castle employees saw what was going on and detained the suspect inside the car until police arrived.

Police arrested Brandon Whittaker, 26, on suspicion of strong armed robbery.