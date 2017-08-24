Indy ranks eighth-worst for bed bugs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–Don’t let the bed bugs bite!

That old adage might be sage advice for people living in Indianapolis. According to national pest control company Terminix, Indianapolis ranks number eight for cities with the most bed bug infestations. In previous years, Indianapolis has come in at number 12.

According to local exterminators, the ranking does not come as much of a surprise.

Jamal Shah, owner of The Bug Boss Termite and Pest Control, said he gets between two and three calls a day for people dealing with bed bugs. According to Shah, many of the infestations are spread through schools, where one child brings a backpack to class that is contaminated with the critters.

Those then easily spread to other bags and on to other homes.

Shah said in almost all cases, it takes a professional to clear out an infestation of bed bugs. According to Terminix, the worst city for bed bug infestations is Cleveland, Ohio.