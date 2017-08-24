Police arrest 3 people during large drug bust in Henry County

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Police arrested three people in New Castle after a three-month investigation into drug dealing in the area.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force executed a search warrant around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2100 block of Fairmount Avenue. Investigators seized 160 grams of crystal meth, 178 grams of heroin, pills, marijuana and syringes. They also recovered $19,000 in cash, guns and a stolen motorcycle.

Police estimated the street value of the seized drugs at $40,000.

Brendon Smith, 27, Tyler Smith, 24, and Taylor Alsip, 24, were arrested. Two juveniles inside the home were placed in the custody of the Department of Child Services.

Preliminary charges against Brendon Smith including dealing in a narcotic drug, violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.

Alsip was preliminary charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Tyler Smith faces a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.

All three were taken to the Henry County Jail.