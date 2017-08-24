Rebuilding continues 1-year after Kokomo tornadoes

KOKOMO, Ind. – It’s been one year since tornadoes devastated parts of Kokomo.

People who live there have worked hard over the last year to rebuild.

On August 24, 2016, homes were destroyed, Park Place Apartments were ultimately condemned and the Starbucks at Markland Mall was leveled with customers and employees inside.

Now, a year later, the community continues to rebuild.

Many homes have been rebuilt; Starbucks is working to open a new building at the same location by the end of this year; and Park Place Apartments are a work in progress.

Pam Reed was working at the apartment complex when the tornado hit.

She says the community banded together to give the physical and emotional support those directly affected needed.

“We had so many volunteers helping residents,” Reed said. “That was quite amazing to see how everybody just came and helped.”

Park Place Apartments has nearly 250 units, and no one has been able move back in yet.

Management expects to reopen in 12 – 14 months.